Fresh concerns has emerged over the assets of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, following a renewed attempt by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take control of his Maitama residence in Abuja. The anti-graft agency’s operatives stormed the property on Tuesday in what appeared…...

Fresh concerns has emerged over the assets of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, following a renewed attempt by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take control of his Maitama residence in Abuja.

The anti-graft agency’s operatives stormed the property on Tuesday in what appeared to be a decisive move to enforce a court-ordered forfeiture, escalating an ongoing probe into alleged financial misconduct linked to the former minister.

Eyewitness accounts, according to The Nation, indicated that the operatives, reportedly led by Folarin Dare, arrived in multiple buses, heavily armed and clad in the commission’s red and black jackets, before sealing off access to the residence located at No. 2 Koranakh Close, off Amazon Street. Despite their presence, attempts to gain entry into the property were unsuccessful.

The latest operation follows a series of coordinated actions by security agencies targeting properties associated with Malami across the Federal Capital Territory. Several of the locations, including residences and office spaces, had earlier been marked for seizure in line with an interim forfeiture order.

Reacting to the development, Malami confirmed the existence of a January 6, 2026 court order authorising interim forfeiture of his assets but insisted that he had complied with legal provisions by responding within the stipulated timeframe.

“There were personnel that were fully kitted, fully armed, and very intimidating, harassing my immediate family members to the effect that they came to serve letters of invitation. So letters were eventually served, not only in respect of the house where they found me, but my other multiple houses and business premises were all invaded today, on the 23rd day of March 2026, by personnel that claimed to have come in from EFCC. I found that attitude very amazing.

“Amazing in the sense that, to my knowledge, indeed there was an order of the court dated 6th January 2026 for interim forfeiture of my properties. But the implication of that order was that my person was given an opportunity of 14 days within which to respond. Now the issue is we have responded. We joined issues before the court and filed an application for such order to be set aside,” he said.

The former minister further alleged that the actions of the anti-graft agency were driven by political considerations, pointing to recent events surrounding his interactions with key political figures.

“The fact that insinuations associated with the unfolding drama honestly point to a clear direction of political motivation. Even as of today, as you rightly know, a lot of people are coming around to show their solidarity, arising from the view that my detention in custody for over 99 days—contrary to what is tolerated constitutionally of 48 hours without being charged to court—was indeed arbitrary, and now points to a direction of political intimidation.

“But the fact that among the people who visited my house today, the 23rd day of March 2026, was the former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, and then the EFCC came over to invade my property shortly thereafter, points to a clear possible calculation, a possible conclusion that the actions were politically motivated.

“The right to vote and be voted for is constitutional. I am a Nigerian equally entitled to the enjoyment of those privileges. So the idea of perhaps reconsidering my ambition associated with governorship is not on the table as far as discussions are concerned. It’s constitutional, and I will certainly exercise my constitutional right over it,” Malami added.