The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has distanced itself from Olakunle Alex Folarin, a former staff member dismissed for certificate forgery, who appeared on a matchmaking programme hosted on Lege Miami’s social media platforms while parading himself as an officer of the Commission.

Folarin, who worked as a driver at the Ibadan Zonal Directorate, was sacked after being found guilty of presenting forged documents. Despite his dismissal, he allegedly held on to EFCC property, including an identity card, which he failed to return.

https://x.com/officialEFCC/status/1959926293002166746

In a statement, EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, condemned Folarin’s actions and ordered his arrest for unlawful possession of official items.

The Commission urged the public not to associate Folarin’s conduct after his dismissal with the EFCC, stressing that the agency would not tolerate attempts to impersonate its personnel.