The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed operatives across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to monitor Saturday’s council elections and prevent electoral malpractice. The move is part of the commission’s efforts to ensure transparency, uphold i...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed operatives across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to monitor Saturday’s council elections and prevent electoral malpractice.

The move is part of the commission’s efforts to ensure transparency, uphold integrity, and curb incidents of voter inducement during the polls.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, directed deployed officers to maintain strict surveillance across all council areas. He emphasised the need to prevent vote buying and other forms of electoral misconduct.

READ ALSO: Wike Monitors FCT Area Council Polls

“The officers are all over the FCT safeguarding the electoral processes to ensure transparency and accountable conduct,” Olukoyede said, highlighting the commission’s commitment to credible elections.

EFCC operatives have been instructed to observe voting patterns, report suspicious transactions, and coordinate with other security agencies to maintain a fair and orderly exercise.

The elections are being held across the six FCT councils, Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Abaji, and Kwali — with over 1.5 million registered voters participating to elect chairmen and councillors.