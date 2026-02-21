The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday commenced on-the-spot monitoring of the ongoing Area Council elections in the territory. Wike began his tour at about 12:15 p.m., visiting polling units in the Karu area to assess the conduct of the exercise. So far, the e...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday commenced on-the-spot monitoring of the ongoing Area Council elections in the territory.

Wike began his tour at about 12:15 p.m., visiting polling units in the Karu area to assess the conduct of the exercise.

So far, the elections have been described as peaceful and orderly, although voter turnout remains low in several centres.

The development was disclosed in a post on X by the Minister’s media aide, Lere Olayinka.

“FCT Minister, Nyesome, monitoring the ongoing Area Council elections,” Olayinka wrote.

Security operatives were seen on ground as the exercise continued under calm conditions across the area.