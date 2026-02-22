Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences in the just- concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections on Saturday. In a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Sunday, t...

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 suspects for sundry electoral offences in the just- concluded Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections on Saturday.

In a Sunday statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Sunday, the suspects were arrested for various offences, including buying of votes, vote selling and obstruction of electoral officers.

The statement reads, “The suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from vote buying, vote selling to obstruction of officers to the tune of N17, 218, 700. 00k( Seventeen Million, Two Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira only).

One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13,500,000( Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira) in a car parked beside a polling booth in the Kwali local government area.”

According to the statement, two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji, nine in Gwagwalada, four in Kuje and the remaining four in the Kwali area of the FCT.

The suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

TVC News previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has deployed operatives across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to monitor Saturday’s council elections and prevent electoral malpractice.

The move is part of the commission’s efforts to ensure transparency, uphold integrity, and curb incidents of voter inducement during the polls.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyede, directed deployed officers to maintain strict surveillance across all council areas. He emphasised the need to prevent vote buying and other forms of electoral misconduct.