The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing regional cooperation and promoting inclusive, sustainable, and resilient growth across West Africa.

The agreement was signed in Paris on October 20, 2025.

The MoU was signed by ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and OECD Secretary-General, Mathias Cormann.

It establishes a framework for collaboration in key areas including economic integration, trade and investment, good governance, food security, and human capital development.

The pact also prioritises the empowerment of women and youth as central drivers of regional transformation.

The partnership aligns with ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, reflecting the two institutions’ shared commitment to evidence-based policymaking and sustainable development.

The agreement is expected to strengthen ties between West Africa and global partners, advancing regional stability, economic growth, and prosperity.