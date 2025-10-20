The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Côte d’Ivoire, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived in Abidjan ahead of the country’s presidential election scheduled for 25 October 2025....

The Head of the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Côte d’Ivoire, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has arrived in Abidjan ahead of the country’s presidential election scheduled for 25 October 2025.

Prof. Osinbajo, former Vice President of Nigeria, arrived on Monday afternoon and is leading a joint mission comprising 207 observers from ECOWAS and 66 from the African Union.

He will be assisted by H.E. Baboucarr Blaise Ismaïla Jagne, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of The Gambia.

On arrival, Prof. Osinbajo was received by Dr Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, and the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Ms Fanta Cissé.

Speaking shortly after his arrival, the ECOWAS Mission Head expressed delight and honour at leading the observer team to Côte d’Ivoire, describing the country as a “peaceful and welcoming land of West Africa.”

He also expressed hope that the electoral process would proceed peacefully and in line with regional and international democratic standards.