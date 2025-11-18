The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has condemned the attack on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, which resulted in the death of the vice-principal and abduction of 25 students by suspected armed bandits....

Kalu equally condemned the killing of Brigadier-General M.Uba during a reported ambush by suspected terrorists in Borno State.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as heartbreaking and unacceptable.

He noted that the kidnap of the school girls, is not only an attack on innocent children but also a direct assault on the right to education, safety, and human dignity.

He said the perpetrators of the heinous crime have not only inflicted trauma on the victims and their families but have also attempted to instill fear in the entire community and disrupt the educational journey of the children.

Kalu called on security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of all the abducted girls, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also urged them to swiftly apprehend the killers of the Brigadier-General and ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law.

He sympathised with the families of the victims, prayed for the safe return of the girls.

“Our thoughts remain with the families. We call on security agencies to move with urgency, precision, and unwavering commitment to secure the immediate and safe release of all the abducted girls.

The protection of children remain an absolute priority, and every resource available should be deployed to ensure that no effort is spared in locating and rescuing them,” Kalu said