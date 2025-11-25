The Delta State Police Command has launched a major manhunt for a traditional chief and members of his armed gang, following the brutal killing of three youths during a violent clash in Asaba on Monday. The Police Command says preliminary investigations show that the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, Chief Je...

The Delta State Police Command has launched a major manhunt for a traditional chief and members of his armed gang, following the brutal killing of three youths during a violent clash in Asaba on Monday.

The Police Command says preliminary investigations show that the Owelle of Onicha-Olona, Chief Jerry Nkeeshe, allegedly led a group of vigilantes and suspected cultists, some reportedly wearing Army camouflage, on a forceful mission to claim a parcel of land at Okwe community along the Asaba–Onitsha Road.

The group allegedly attempted to enforce a quit notice without any court order. But their actions met stiff resistance, triggering a violent confrontation that ended with three young men sustaining gunshot wounds. They were later confirmed dead in the hospital.

In a swift response, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, deployed tactical and intelligence units to track down all the suspects.

He described the attack as reckless and unacceptable, insisting that no title or influence will shield the perpetrators.

The Police Commissioner assures residents that normalcy has been restored, while surveillance and targeted search operations continue across affected areas.

The public is urged to report any suspicious movements or credible information through the emergency line: 08036684974.

The Command says it remains committed to protecting lives and property, and vows that justice will take its full course.