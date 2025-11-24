The Delta State Police Command has debunked rumours of an alleged bandits’ invasion at Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale. The rumour, which went viral ealier today, spread panic within the community and fueled unverified online reports claiming gunshots and unrest around the school. Bu...

The Delta State Police Command has debunked rumours of an alleged bandits’ invasion at Girls’ Secondary School, Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale.

The rumour, which went viral ealier today, spread panic within the community and fueled unverified online reports claiming gunshots and unrest around the school.

But in a swift response, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Olufemi Abaniwonda, directed the DCO Kwale Division, SP Udofia Kufre, to lead a patrol team to the school for immediate assessment.

After speaking with the Vice Principal and the security personnel on duty, police confirmed that no attack occurred. They say the panic was triggered purely by misinformation shared among students.

The Command also visited other nearby schools within the Kwale axis and found them calm, safe, and fully in session.

Parents who rushed to pick up their children have been advised to remain calm, as normalcy has been completely restored.

The Commissioner of Police is warning residents against spreading unverified rumours capable of causing fear or disrupting academic activities. He assures that the Command remains fully prepared to respond swiftly to any credible threat.

He is also urging school authorities to strengthen internal communication and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, while maintaining close synergy with local security outfits.