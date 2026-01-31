Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was among prominent Nigerian music figures who gathered in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Honors Party celebrating the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. The ceremony was organised to commemorate Fela’s posthumous conferment of th...

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, was among prominent Nigerian music figures who gathered in Los Angeles for the GRAMMY Honors Party celebrating the legacy of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The ceremony was organised to commemorate Fela’s posthumous conferment of the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, a historic recognition that makes him the first African artist to receive the honour.

Footage from the event, shared on Instagram by Davido’s logistics manager, Israel DMW, captured the singer in the company of Fela’s children, Femi and Yeni Kuti, alongside other members of the Kuti family and close associates.

Posting clips from the celebration, Israel DMW wrote, “A night for late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. Abami Eda of the universe. Outside LA.”

Fela is expected to be formally honoured by the Recording Academy this weekend, with the Lifetime Achievement Award scheduled for presentation at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, ahead of the main GRAMMY Awards gala.

The prestigious honour will also be bestowed on global music legends, including Cher, Whitney Houston, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon and Chaka Khan.

Meanwhile, Davido is also in contention for a major award at this year’s GRAMMYs. His song With You, featuring Omah Lay, has secured a nomination in the Best African Music Performance category.

Other nominees in the category include Love by Burna Boy, Gimme Dat by Wizkid and Ayra Starr, Hope and Love by Ugandan star Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin, and Push 2 Start by South African singer Tyla.