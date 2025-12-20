Legendary Nigerian musician and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will be posthumously honoured with a Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy recognised Fela as the “architect of Afrobeat,” highlighting his transformative influence on the g...

Legendary Nigerian musician and Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, will be posthumously honoured with a Special Merit Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy recognised Fela as the “architect of Afrobeat,” highlighting his transformative influence on the genre and his enduring impact on generations of artists.

“An architect of Afrobeat, honoured for a lifetime of influence. Fela Kuti was a Nigerian musician, producer, arranger, political radical, activist, and the father of Afrobeat. In the 1960s, he created the genre by combining funk, jazz, salsa, calypso, and a blend of traditional Nigerian rhythms,” the statement said.

Fela will join an illustrious list of past recipients, including Whitney Houston, Cher, and Paul Simon.

His innovative fusion of musical styles in the 1960s laid the foundation for modern Afrobeat, and his influence reaches global stars such as Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, and Thom Yorke.

Fela’s legacy continues through his family, the Kalakuta Museum, and the New Afrika Shrine.

The Special Merit Awards ceremony will be held on January 31, 2026, during Grammy Week, ahead of the main Grammy Awards event.