Czech opposition parties have tabled a no-confidence motion in the government over a controversial $45 million bitcoin payment made to the state by a convicted criminal.

The vote is expected to take place on Tuesday, though it is unlikely to succeed, as Prime Minister Petr Fiala’s centre-right coalition holds a parliamentary majority. However, the episode has cast a shadow over the government just months before key parliamentary elections scheduled for 3–4 October.

Justice Minister Pavel Blazek resigned on 31 May after it emerged he had accepted a donation of 468 bitcoins—worth around $45 million at the time—on behalf of the state from a man convicted of drug trafficking, fraud, and illegal weapons possession. The donor was imprisoned from 2017 to 2021.

Although Blazek denies any wrongdoing, critics argue that the move risked legitimising criminal proceeds. Opponents say prosecutors or police should have been consulted before accepting such funds.

The main opposition ANO party, led by former Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has called on Fiala to resign, accusing the government of corruption. “We have no choice,” said ANO deputy leader Alena Schillerová on X after filing the no-confidence motion.

Polls currently place ANO ahead of Fiala’s ruling Civic Democratic Party (ODS), raising the stakes ahead of October’s vote.