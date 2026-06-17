The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, has intercepted over 3,310 jerrycans of smuggled vegetable oil with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦403.5 million in a major anti-smuggling operation aimed at protecting local industry and curbing illicit trade. The seizure was announced on Monday, June…...

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, has intercepted over 3,310 jerrycans of smuggled vegetable oil with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦403.5 million in a major anti-smuggling operation aimed at protecting local industry and curbing illicit trade.

The seizure was announced on Monday, June 15, 2026, during a press briefing in Owerri, Imo State, by the Comptroller of Customs, Bishir Balogun.

Balogun said the interception was achieved through sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated enforcement operations by officers of the unit.

According to a statement via the official X handle of the Nigeria Customs on Wednesday, June 17, the seized items include 3,310 jerrycans of 25-litre “Super Delicious” vegetable oil, 10 jerrycans of 10-litre “Super Delicious” vegetable oil, 20 cartons of 5-litre sunflower oil, and 20 cartons of 3-litre sunflower oil.

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He disclosed that one of the trucks conveying the contraband was intercepted at about 10pm on May 9, 2026, along the 9th Mile axis in Enugu State, while another was arrested on June 7, 2026, along the Onitsha–Agbor Highway following credible intelligence.

The total value of the seized goods was put at ₦403,491,000.

Balogun said the operation dealt a significant blow to economic saboteurs whose activities undermine local production, job creation, technology transfer, and foreign exchange earnings.

“This seizure represents a major blow to economic saboteurs whose illegal importation of foreign vegetable oil undermines local industry, technology transfer, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

He added that the operation reflects the Service’s commitment to enforcing the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and government fiscal policies restricting the importation of foreign vegetable oil.

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“Let me emphasise that the operation demonstrates the Service’s firm commitment to enforcing the NCS Act 2023 and the Federal Government’s fiscal and protective measures that prohibit the importation of foreign vegetable oil,” Balogun stated.

The Comptroller warned smugglers and criminal syndicates to desist from illegal activities, noting that the Service would continue to rely on intelligence-led enforcement to safeguard public health, national security, and the domestic economy.

He further disclosed that the seized items remain in Customs custody pending the conclusion of investigations and commencement of legal action.