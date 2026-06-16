By David Bolarinwa The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with international partners, has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of Tap Tramadol 250mg through the Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) in Lagos. The intercepted shipment was formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)…...

By David Bolarinwa

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in collaboration with international partners, has foiled an attempt to smuggle a large consignment of Tap Tramadol 250mg through the Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) in Lagos.

The intercepted shipment was formally handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, June 11, 2026, for further investigation and appropriate action.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, the Customs Area Controller of MMAC, Comptroller Godwin Otunla, said the operation underscores the Service’s sustained commitment to tackling the trafficking of controlled substances that pose significant threats to public health and national security.

He commended officers of the Special WILD Office of the NCS Intelligence Unit for their professionalism and timely intelligence, which he said played a crucial role in the successful interception of the illicit consignment.

Otunla also praised the teamwork and dedication of all personnel involved in the operation, noting that the success reflects the growing effectiveness of intelligence-led enforcement strategies.

He further acknowledged the technical support provided by the United Arab Emirates Customs, describing it as instrumental in identifying and intercepting the shipment.

“Their assistance was instrumental in identifying and intercepting this illegal shipment, further demonstrating the importance of international collaboration in the fight against transnational crime,” he said.

The Customs boss reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to strengthening inter-agency cooperation and deepening intelligence-driven operations in the collective interest of national security.