The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has conferred the state’s highest honour on Super Falcons defender and Cross River–born football star, Miracle Usani, awarding her the VVIP status of the State. The recognition follows Usani’s outstanding performance at the Women’s Afric...

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has conferred the state’s highest honour on Super Falcons defender and Cross River–born football star, Miracle Usani, awarding her the VVIP status of the State.

The recognition follows Usani’s outstanding performance at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where she played a vital role in helping Nigeria clinch victory.

Governor Otu, while hosting the footballer at Government House, Calabar, described her as “a Miracle on the Pitch,” commending her remarkable skill, discipline, and contribution to national pride.

“Today, I finally met with our star, our very own Miracle on the Pitch, whose exceptional talent, alongside that of other young female players, has brought immense pride and joy to our nation, and most especially to us as a state,” Governor Otu said.

READ ALSO: Cross Rivers APC members protest, seek Usani’s mandate

As part of the honour, the Governor announced that Miracle Usani will enjoy all rights and privileges accorded to VVIPs in Cross River State, particularly at official state functions.

In addition, Governor Otu approved a ₦50 million cash reward and a parcel of land in Calabar for the young football star, describing the gesture as “a celebration of excellence and an inspiration for other young people to reach for greatness.”