In a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Wednesday, the Operation Whirlwind of the NCS reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in resource management following the interception and auction of petroleum products valued at over ₦94.4 million.

According to the statement, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Assistant Comptroller-General (ACG) Kola Oladiji, while speaking at a press briefing in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, announced the interception of 14,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth ₦14 million. The product, concealed in a tanker truck (Reg. No. DGB 722 XR), was seized along the Igbeti–Ogbomoso Road en route to the Republic of Benin for alleged illegal export.

ACG Oladiji attributed the successful operation to credible intelligence and prompt field response, noting that the exercise supports the Federal Government’s efforts to safeguard national resources and ensure petroleum products remain available for domestic consumption.

“This interception is not just about a tanker or a quantity of fuel; it is about protecting our economy, ensuring accountability in the downstream petroleum sector, and upholding the rights of Nigerians against unpatriotic profiteering,” he stated.

He further explained that the Ibadan auction was conducted transparently and in line with extant customs regulations. The seized PMS was sold to members of the public at ₦600 per litre at a designated filling station in Ibadan, allowing nearby communities to benefit directly.

In an earlier operation within the Lagos–Ogun border axis, the team also intercepted 1,980 jerrycans containing 49,500 litres of PMS, valued at ₦80.4 million, at several smuggling flashpoints, including Ajilete, Ijoun, Ilaro, Badagry, Owode-Idiroko, and Imeko.

The Lagos operation also led to the sealing of a filling station identified as Adeola-Ade PLC, following the discovery of infractions in the handling and storage of petroleum products. A suspect apprehended during the follow-up operation was later released on administrative bail after completing the necessary legal procedures.

“These collective operations underscore our renewed commitment to protect Nigeria’s economic interests and dismantle smuggling networks that undermine the nation’s stability,” the ACG added.

ACG Oladiji assured that the task force would continue to uphold due process in all enforcement and disposal activities, stressing that the welfare of Nigerians remains central to its mandate.

He commended the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) under Malam Nuhu Ribadu for its strategic intelligence support. He lauded the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, for his leadership and institutional backing.

“Operation Whirlwind remains committed to combating fuel diversion and smuggling. We will continue to strengthen collaboration with sister security agencies, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and other relevant bodies to ensure effective monitoring and compliance,” Oladiji added.

Reaffirming the task force’s reliance on intelligence, collaboration, and public support, ACG Oladiji called on citizens to play their part in the national effort.

“The fight against economic sabotage is a collective duty. We call on all patriotic Nigerians to continue supporting us with credible information that will help secure our nation’s resources,” he concluded.