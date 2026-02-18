A judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Ayokunle Olayinka Faji, has ordered the extradition of Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom to face trial over alleged murder and drug-related offences....

A judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Ayokunle Olayinka Faji, has ordered the extradition of Matthew Chukwuemeka Adebiyi to the United Kingdom to face trial over alleged murder and drug-related offences.

Justice Faji issued the order while delivering judgment in suit number FHC/L/CS/416/2025, filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

He held that the Attorney-General had fulfilled the statutory requirements under Nigeria’s Extradition Act for the surrender of the respondent.

According to court filings, the extradition request followed a demand from UK authorities, where Adebiyi is wanted in connection with two criminal complaints bordering on homicide and narcotics offences. Supporting documents included an authenticated arrest warrant issued by a magistrates’ court in Croydon.

Counsel to the Federal Government argued that Adebiyi qualified as a fugitive criminal under the Extradition Act and that the court’s role was limited to determining whether a prima facie case existed and whether legal conditions for extradition had been satisfied.

However, the respondent, through his lawyer, opposed the application, contending that extradition would breach his constitutional rights to fair hearing, personal liberty and dignity.

The defence also argued that no properly domesticated extradition treaty existed between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, maintained that the London Scheme for Extradition within the Commonwealth was merely administrative, and cited the defendant’s medical condition as grounds to refuse surrender.

In his ruling, Justice Faji struck out portions of the respondent’s counter-affidavit for violating provisions of the Evidence Act, describing them as legal arguments improperly presented as evidence.

The court further held that the offences alleged were extraditable and recognised under Nigerian law, and that the arrest warrant and supporting request substantially complied with statutory requirements.

On the issue of treaty domestication, the judge ruled that the Commonwealth extradition framework had been sufficiently incorporated into Nigerian law through the Extradition Act and was therefore binding.

He also dismissed health-related objections, noting that medical evidence did not indicate the respondent was unfit to travel or incapable of receiving treatment abroad.

Emphasising that extradition proceedings do not determine guilt, the judge said Nigeria must honour its international obligations and should not serve as a refuge for fugitives.

The court consequently granted the application and ordered Adebiyi’s surrender to the United Kingdom for prosecution.