The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has successfully secured the conviction of a Kwara State-based entrepreneur, Muhammed Bukar, on charges including possession of counterfeit currency and cyber-related crime.

According to a statement made available via the anti-graft official X handle on Friday, Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, sentenced the suspect to six months’ imprisonment.

The statement reads, “Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has sentenced an entrepreneur, Muhammed Bukar, from Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, to six months imprisonment for offences bordering on possession of counterfeit currency and cybercrime.

“Justice Awogboro handed down the sentence after finding the defendant guilty on a two-count charge preferred against him by the Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.”

TVC previously reported that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede, has disclosed the success recorded by the anti-graft agency under his leadership in the last two years.

The anti-graft boss stated that the commission has recovered over N566 billion alongside other currencies and assets.