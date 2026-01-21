The Federal High Court in Abuja, has granted bail to Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and his co-defendants to a N100 million bail each in the alleged 9.7 million dollars terrorism financing charges against them....

Justice Muhammad Umar, who granted the bail applications, directed the defendants to produce two sureties each who must be a permanent secretary and a director in the civil service.

The judge ordered the defendants to deposit their international passports with the court registry.

Justice Umar equally ordered Adamu and the three co-defendants to be reporting to the Department of State Services (DSS)’ office in Bauchi State every Monday until the case is determined.

The judge held that Adamu and his co-defendants had placed sufficient materials before the court for the court to exercise its discretion in their favour judicially and judiciously.

He adjourned the matter until Feb. 26 for commencement of trial.