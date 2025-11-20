Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja named the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, an international terrorist over his intention to bomb the American Embassy and the killing of former British High Commissioner Catriona Laing. Deliver...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja named the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, an international terrorist over his intention to bomb the American Embassy and the killing of former British High Commissioner Catriona Laing.

Delivering his judgment on count 6, Justice Omotosho described the actions of the IPOB leader in calling on Chemical Engineering and Chemistry graduates to manufacture Molotov explosives as a terrorist act.

The Judge said, “Making a broadcast in Nigeria against the federal government, where he ordered members of IPOB to manufacture Bombs and other explosives.

“Mr Kanu called on graduates of chemical engineering and chemistry in a broadcast to manufacture any Molotov cocktails. This is a terrorist act. Through Radio Biafra, Kanu carried out many acts of terrorism.”

Omotosho names Kanu an International Terrorist, saying, “This is due to his intention to bomb the American Embassy and to kill the then British high commissioner, Catriona Laing.

“Mr Kanu was inciting people to invade America Embassy, British high commissioner and attack former British high commissioner is an act of international terrorism.”

On count seven, Kanu was found guilty of illegal importation into Nigeria and keeping a radio transmitter concealed in a container of used household items.

Omotosho stated that “in line with Section 47 of the Customs and Excise Management Act where the content declared is different from what was imported.

“The transmitter was not declared. There is no evidence that Radio Biafra is registered with the NBC

“No evidence before the court to prove otherwise.”

TVC previously reported that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of inciting violence during the 2020 Nationwide ENDSARS protest.

Delivering his judgment on counts 4 and 5, Justice Omotosho condemned the actions of the IPOB leader during the protest, describing his call for the killing of security operatives as an act of terrorism.