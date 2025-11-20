Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of inciting violence during the 2020 Nationwide ENDSARS protest. Delivering his judgment on counts 4 and 5, Justice Omotosho condemned the ...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, guilty of inciting violence during the 2020 Nationwide ENDSARS protest.

Delivering his judgment on counts 4 and 5, Justice Omotosho condemned the actions of the IPOB leader during the protest, describing his call for the killing of security operatives as an act of terrorism.

The Judge said, “Provoking unlawful behavior by calling for attacks on police officers and their families is tantamount to acts of terrorism.

“Over 128 police officers were killed, military officers 37 other security officers 10.

“INEC buildings as well as police stations were burnt down, which shows the extent of Mr Kanu’s incitement.”

Justice Omotosho added, “During the ENDSARS protest the incitement of Mr Kanu contributed to the damage done during the protest. Kanu turned himself to a Tyrant.”

TVC previously reported that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu guilty of belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist Groups, on count three of the terrorism charges against him.

Justice Omotosho in count two stated that the defendant was carrying out threats to anyone who failed to obey a sit-at-home order in the south-eastern state of Nigeria.