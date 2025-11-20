Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu guilty of belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist Groups, on count three of the terrorism charges against him. Justice Omotosho in count two stated that th...

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has found Nnamdi Kanu guilty of belonging to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) Terrorist Groups, on count three of the terrorism charges against him.

Justice Omotosho in count two stated that the defendant was carrying out threats to anyone who failed to obey a sit-at-home order in the south-eastern state of Nigeria.

She said, “Evidence by the prosecution shows that the defendant issued these threats.

“It is unconstitutional act ordering a sit at home , which violates the right of others citizens.

“The declaration without any constitutional powers is a terrorist act.”

On count three, Justice Omotoso found kanu guilty of belonging to a proscribed organization IPOB and the ESN terrorist groups.

The Judge said, “Evidence by the prosecution showed that Mr Kanu was not only a member but the leader of the IPOB a proscribed group.

“In several broadcasts, Mr Kanu admitted to being a member of IPOB. There is nothing before this court to prove otherwise.

“He also belongs to the ESN which is the armed wing of IPOB.”

He also said that the “section 122 of the evidence act, in view of an order made by Justice Binta Nyako in a case between the AGF Vs IPOB in which the declares the activities of IPOB illegal and the group a terrorist organization.”

“The gazetted judgment was tendered by the prosecution.”

Justice Omotosho stated that the IPOB leader is guilty of committing an act of terrorism against the Federal Republic of Nigeria by threatening that people will die and the world will be at a standstill during a live broadcast.