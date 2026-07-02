Two people have been arrested after scaling to the top of New York City’s Empire State Building, unfurling a banner and staging what appeared to be a marriage proposal at the summit. In a report by CBS News, The New York Police Department identified the pair as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32,…...

Two people have been arrested after scaling to the top of New York City’s Empire State Building, unfurling a banner and staging what appeared to be a marriage proposal at the summit.

In a report by CBS News, The New York Police Department identified the pair as Ivan Kuznetsov, 32, and Angelina Nikolau, 33, who live in East Orange, New Jersey. Kuznetsov’s social media page identifies him as Ivan Beerkus. Authorities said the couple has a history of climbing tall buildings without ropes or other safety equipment.

They face multiple charges, including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, violation of local law, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal tampering, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident began around noon on Wednesday when the man and woman, both wearing masks, climbed to the very top of the Empire State Building without any visible safety equipment. The pair unfurled a large black banner bearing the message, “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace,” a quote often attributed to Jimi Hendrix.

Preliminary information indicated that the pair gained access through a hatch on the building’s restricted 103rd floor, an area used for water tower maintenance and not open to the public. Authorities are investigating how they accessed the floor from the public 102nd-floor observation deck before climbing the radio and television transmission tower.

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Witnesses watched in disbelief as the pair remained at the summit while posting updates on social media.

“They opened the gate and they went up to the top. So somebody said, are you allowed up the top? And he said, the security guard said, no, nobody’s allowed up top. But because I’d seen them go up, I just assumed that they were allowed up there.”

Morris added that the pair were not wearing masks when they began their ascent.

Tourist Martin Mulgrew questioned the stunt, saying, “Why would anyone want to propose on the top of a building?”

His family watched the dramatic scene unfold from the observation deck below.

“We’re looking up, enjoying the view again, and they’re waving down, just standing there, peering over,” Maeve Mulgrew said. “Then coming down to your arrest? They must’ve really been in love.”

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The observation deck was later cleared as emergency responders secured the area.

An NYPD helicopter was dispatched, and at about 12:35 p.m., the pair began climbing down. After reaching one of the lower platforms on the tower, the man dropped to one knee and appeared to propose to the woman. She accepted, removed her mask and kissed him before both were taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m.

Police body-camera footage released by the NYPD showed officers from the department’s Emergency Services Unit arresting the pair at the top of the building. Officers wore hard hats and other protective equipment while carrying out the operation. No injuries were reported.

“Of course, security is amazing, but it’s a big concern as someone who works here,” said Jessica Kaplan, who works in the iconic building.

In a statement, an Empire State Building spokesperson said, “The unauthorized incident at the building has been resolved with the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD. There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building Observation Deck guests.”

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The spokesperson added, “It is to be emphasized that the Empire State Building Observation Deck, atop the World’s Most Famous Building in the center of New York City, does offer a practical way for the most memorable marriage proposals.”

The building’s transmission antenna was temporarily shut down because of the possibility of exposure to radio frequency waves.

Former CBS News New York chief broadcast engineer John Cleary warned of the dangers involved.

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“These guys are a little crazy. Climbing up and down that tower, especially in this heat, is very strenuous. It’s easy to make mistakes. It doesn’t look like they’re wearing any harnesses. There’s a lot of RF, there’s a lot of electrical energy up on that tower,” he said.

“There’s potential for danger up there. It’s something that we’re trained to do. We go to classes for this … it’s not like you climb rocks. This is a live transmission tower. There’s a lot of danger up there.”

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Cleary also questioned how the pair gained access to the restricted areas.

“That hatch is generally locked. And then, once you get inside, it’s called the JJ level, and that’s the level right before there’s another hatch that you need a card to open. And I don’t know how they got through that one, either,” he said.

The Empire State Building has previously been climbed under authorised circumstances, most notably by actor and singer Jared Leto in 2023 to promote 30 Seconds to Mars’ 2024 world tour. Authorities said Wednesday’s climb, however, was unauthorised and remains under investigation.