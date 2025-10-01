Confusion has trailed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State following reports that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) had dissolved the State Executive Committee and constituted a caretaker committee....

A press statement attributed to the NWC claimed the decision was taken pursuant to the powers of the committee under the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017). It also stated that a caretaker committee had been appointed to oversee the affairs of the state chapter for three months or until a new executive is elected.

However, the State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. (Elder) Aniekan Akpan, swiftly dismissed the report, describing it as “false, unconstitutional and politically motivated.” Speaking at a media briefing in Uyo, Akpan maintained that the current Exco was duly elected at a state congress for a four-year term and remains in office.

He also condemned the inclusion of elected officers’ names in the purported caretaker committee, noting that those individuals have publicly issued disclaimers rejecting the claims.

The controversy deepened when the party’s National Secretary, Senator Samuel N. Anyanwu, issued a clarification stating that the NWC had not held any meeting to dissolve the Akwa Ibom State Exco. He reaffirmed the legitimacy of the Akpan-led leadership and urged it to continue its lawful duties.

Akpan reassured party members and supporters that the state leadership remains intact, saying: “Our Exco stands firm and unshaken.

We remain focused on protecting the integrity of our party and advancing the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people.”

The PDP in Akwa Ibom therefore called on members of the public to disregard the dissolution rumours and remain confident in the duly elected leadership.