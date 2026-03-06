The Council of Maritime Transport Unions and Associations (COMTUA) has urged the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) not to renew its contract with Truck Transit Park Limited, citing alleged systemic failures in the management of the electronic truck call-up system....

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of the NPA, COMTUA said its position was informed by persistent operational challenges associated with the system, which it claimed had failed to deliver the expected improvements in port access and logistics efficiency.

The group noted that the electronic call-up platform, known as Eto, was introduced to address long-standing issues such as congestion on port access roads, extortion of truck drivers and operational inefficiencies within the port logistics chain.

However, COMTUA argued that the system had not achieved its core objectives, alleging that gridlock still persists around major port corridors, including the Apapa and Tin Can Island routes in Lagos.

According to the association, drivers continue to face harassment and illegal levies despite the introduction of the digital system, while technical challenges such as frequent glitches, downtime and alleged inequitable slot allocations have affected operations.

COMTUA further disclosed that the dispute over the management of the system had resulted in ongoing litigation involving the association and the NPA.

The group said the expiration of the contract in February presents an opportunity for authorities to review the current arrangement and adopt a more effective framework.

It called on the NPA to initiate an open and transparent review of the truck call-up system and involve key stakeholders in developing a more efficient solution for port access management.

COMTUA also urged the authority to prioritise operational efficiency, improved driver welfare and stronger technological infrastructure in any new arrangement.

According to the association, renewing the contract under the current circumstances would amount to endorsing a system that has failed to address the problems it was originally designed to solve.