Veteran Nigerian actor Davis Ofor, popularly known as Clarus in the 1980s sitcom New Masquerade, has died at the age of 85. The news of his passing was announced by fellow actor Tony Akposheri, who expressed shock and sadness over the loss. Akposheri recalled spending time with Ofor during the…...

Veteran Nigerian actor Davis Ofor, popularly known as Clarus in the 1980s sitcom New Masquerade, has died at the age of 85.



The news of his passing was announced by fellow actor Tony Akposheri, who expressed shock and sadness over the loss.

Akposheri recalled spending time with Ofor during the New Year, sharing memories and discussing future plans.

Ofor rose to prominence through his iconic portrayal of Clarus in New Masquerade, a widely acclaimed Nigerian television comedy show that captivated audiences across the country.

His performance earned him national recognition and made him a household name.

Details surrounding the cause of his death have not yet been disclosed.

Ofor’s legacy as Clarus remains one of the most memorable in Nigeria’s television history, with his character continuing to resonate with generations of viewers.