The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has directed its members nationwide to temporarily remove songs by Burna Boy from their playlists, pending an investigation into an alleged altercation with DJ Tunez. The incident reportedly occurred at a nightclub in Lagos, where Burna Boy and members of his entourage were said to…...

The Nigerian DJ Association (NDJ) has directed its members nationwide to temporarily remove songs by Burna Boy from their playlists, pending an investigation into an alleged altercation with DJ Tunez.

The incident reportedly occurred at a nightclub in Lagos, where Burna Boy and members of his entourage were said to have clashed with DJ Tunez, whose real name is Michael Babatunde Adeyinka.

Eyewitness accounts indicated that a disagreement escalated into a physical confrontation, with DJ Tunez allegedly assaulted during the incident.

In a statement shared on Instagram, the NDJ expressed solidarity with DJ Tunez and urged its members to maintain professionalism and vigilance while performing at events.

ADVERTISEMENT

The association emphasised equality among DJs and condemned all forms of hostility within the entertainment industry.

It added that Burna Boy’s music would remain off DJs’ playlists “until further notice” while a thorough investigation into the incident is conducted.

The NDJ also called on DJs across the country to promote fairness, tolerance, and respect, regardless of differences in background, gender, or affiliation.

“Burna Boy’s music is temporarily out of any of our DJs’ playlists till further notice. Our team will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident that occurred involving one of our own, DJ Tunez,” the statement read.

The body reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of its members, stressing that discrimination and intimidation would not be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Burna Boy’s management has yet to issue an official statement regarding the alleged incident.