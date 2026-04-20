The Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede has arrived Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara State. This is the first time the Senior officer is visiting Zamfara State since he assumed office as the Nigeria chief of Defence staff on October 30th, 2025. He was received by the the…...

The Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede has arrived Gusau, the Capital City of Zamfara State.

This is the first time the Senior officer is visiting Zamfara State since he assumed office as the Nigeria chief of Defence staff on October 30th, 2025.

He was received by the the Theater Commander operation Fansan Yamma Major General Waidi Idris at the theater operations’ Headquarters.

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General Oluyede also received a welcome salute by a guard of honor mounted by the troops of operation Fansan Yamma.

The CDS is expected to be briefed of the ongoing fight against criminal elements in Zamfara and other areas of responsibility of operation Fansan Yamma.

He is billed to visit troops in some areas and Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House much later in the day.

The chief of Defence staff was accompanied by senior military officers and heads of military operations across the country.