The Federal Ministry of Education has congratulated the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on his emergence as Most Innovative Cabinet Minister of the Year 2025 at the Silver Jubilee Awards organised by Independent Newspapers Limited in Lagos. In a Monday statement signed by Folasade Boriowo, the Director, Press and Public…...

The Federal Ministry of Education has congratulated the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, on his emergence as Most Innovative Cabinet Minister of the Year 2025 at the Silver Jubilee Awards organised by Independent Newspapers Limited in Lagos.

In a Monday statement signed by Folasade Boriowo, the Director, Press and Public Relations, the Ministry said the recognition reflects ongoing reforms under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI), including investments in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), STEMM education, the Student Venture Capital Grant, and the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure project.

According to the Ministry, Alausa emerged as the winner after a competitive selection process involving cabinet ministers across sectors.

The award followed a rigorous evaluation that combined nationwide public voting, independent jury assessment and editorial board review, recognising exceptional leadership, innovative governance and measurable impact in public service delivery.

The statement reads, “The recognition comes at a time of significant reforms in Nigeria’s education sector under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

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“In just about 18 months in office, Dr. Alausa has led major initiatives aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s education system — including the revitalisation of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), expanded investments in Science, Technology, Engineering, Medical Sciences and Mathematics (STEMM) education, the Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG) to support student innovators, and the establishment of the Nigerian Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) to strengthen data-driven decision-making across the sector.”

The Ministry also noted its commitment to prioritising teachers through targeted welfare and professional development initiatives, emphasising its efforts in addressing the challenge of out-of-school children and expanding opportunities for girls’ education nationwide.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Alausa expressed appreciation to Nigerians and the organisers, noting that the award reflects the collective efforts being made to reposition Nigeria’s education sector for national development.

The Education Ministry noted that the recognition further strengthens its resolve to accelerate education reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to build a resilient, skills-driven and future-ready education system for Nigeria.