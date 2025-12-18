Nigerian content creator and musician, Oderhohwo Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has become Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, following his latest stream programme on Wednesday, hosting Afrobeats popstar, Davido. He broke the record previously held by comedian and content creator Ades...

Nigerian content creator and musician, Oderhohwo Efe, popularly known as Carter Efe, has become Africa’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, following his latest stream programme on Wednesday, hosting Afrobeats popstar, Davido.

He broke the record previously held by comedian and content creator Adesokan Emmanuel, known as Shank Comics.

Carter Efe breaks the record for the Most Watched Twitch Livestream in Africa with 83,000 viewers on his livestream with Davido, and also becomes the first African Streamer to surpass 20,000 subs on Twitch.

Verification by TVC News on Thursday shows that Carter Efe, after the record-breaking stream, now boasts over 406,000 followers on the Twitch platform and over 20,000 subscribers.

Efe, who had approximately 322,000 followers on Wednesday, gained roughly 160,000 new followers in just four days after his planned live stream with Davido went viral.

During the session, Davido’s appearance attracted notable Nigerian elites and socialites, including nightlife mogul and musician Cubana Chief Priest, as well as star footballer Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen’s appearance added a sporting dimension to the stream, delighting fans who tuned in for the rare crossover between Nigeria’s music and football scenes.

Davido also called on Twitch CEO Dan Clancy to offer Carter Efe deals worth millions of dollars to assert the platform’s dominance in Africa.

The event took an unexpected turn when content creator Enzo burst in, challenging Efe to an impromptu boxing match to “prove” his loyalty to Davido’s 30BG fan base, a moment that generated widespread reactions across social media.