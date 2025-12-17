The Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGrAM) on Tuesday held its National Grassroots Mobilization Summit at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, attracting over 2,000 members and supporters from across the federation. The summit served as a major convergence of grassroots leaders, mobilizers, and ...

The Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGrAM) on Tuesday held its National Grassroots Mobilization Summit at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, attracting over 2,000 members and supporters from across the federation.

The summit served as a major convergence of grassroots leaders, mobilizers, and party faithful, with a strong focus on strategic planning ahead of the 2027 general elections. A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of a strategic roadmap to mobilize 10 million votes in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking at the summit, Bala Usman, who represented Hon. Faisal Lawal, officially launched the grassroots mobilization drive. He said President Tinubu took bold and difficult economic decisions necessary to reposition Nigeria for long-term prosperity.

According to him, the aim of the mobilization is to help grassroots Nigerians understand the reforms initiated by the President and why sustained public support is critical at this stage. He noted that the President’s economic reforms, though challenging, are deliberate steps toward transitioning the country into sustainable growth and prosperity.

Chairman of the Central Organizing Committee and National Moderator of CAGrAM, Hon. Dr. Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, reaffirmed the movement’s strong support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027. He said the President deserves continued backing, citing clear commitment in the areas of economic recovery, national security, and wealth creation.

Dr. Agbi called on the movement’s over 1.2 million registered members nationwide to adopt the “1 for 10” strategy, urging each member to mobilize at least ten voters. He explained that this approach would collectively translate into the target of 10 million votes for the President.

Also speaking at the summit, the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, outlined practical strategies for grassroots mobilization and emphasized that nation-building is a collective responsibility. He urged Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda, stressing that the Tinubu administration has taken decisive steps to stabilize the economy.

The minister disclosed that the government has saved over 25 billion US dollars through the removal of petrol and foreign exchange subsidies. He explained that in previous years Nigeria spent about 10 billion dollars on fuel subsidy and 15 billion dollars on forex subsidy, while nearly half of national revenue went into debt servicing rather than development. He described subsidy removal as a difficult but necessary decision, adding that strategic financial reforms have helped place the country on a more sustainable path.

The National Director of Media of CAGrAM, Olufowobi Olarewaju Desmond, also addressed participants, calling on Nigerians to support the Renewed Hope Agenda. He said President Tinubu is laying the foundation for a safer and more secure future, noting that the current economic hardship being experienced by citizens is temporary and will ease as the reforms take full effect.

In his vote of thanks, Hon. Tope Sanya, the Organizing Secretary of CAGrAM, appreciated members from the 36 states of the federation for their commitment and massive turnout. He also commended members of the Central Organizing Committee for their dedication in delivering a successful summit.

Hon. Sanya paid special tribute to the Honourable Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for championing the Renewed Hope Agenda and for his leadership in driving nationwide grassroots mobilization in support of President Tinubu’s re-election. In appreciation of this commitment and support, the movement formally honored the Minister as its Grand Patron.

The summit was attended by party officials, grassroots mobilizers, youth and women leaders, and supporters from different parts of the country. Organizers described the event as peaceful, well-coordinated, and a significant step toward structured grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.