The pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, has paid a condolence visit to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

Leading a delegation of political associates, He described the former President as a patriotic leader and “an angel in human flesh” whose good works will continue to speak for him.

Bisi Akande recalled his last meeting with Buhari in Daura, expressing shock over his passing, given that he had met him in good health.

The former APC Chairman was received by former First Lady Aisha Buhari and the former President’s son, Yusuf Buhari.