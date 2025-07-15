Immediate family members of the former President Muhammadu Buhari have begun arriving at his residence in Daura ahead of his burial....

His first daughter, Fatima Buhari, overwhelmed with grief, is unable to speak, as she mourns quietly, surrounded by friends who have come along to mourn with her.

The former President died in a London Hospital on Sunday after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.



He came to prominence as a Military Leader in crushing the Maitatsine Fundamentalist group and later an incursion into Nigeria by Chadian rebels.

He was also a Military governor of the Northwestern States before later emerging as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Affairs.

He became the Head of State following the overthrow of the Sheu Shagari led Federal Government in December 1983.

He lost power in a palace coup led by General Ibrahim Babangida who was Chief of Army Staff under him in 1985.

He was also chairman of the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund which was credited with a lot impact in the provision of drugs to healthcare Centres and Teaching Hospitals across the country.

He later contested for President from 20023 till 2015 when he finally emerged victorious in a stiff contest under the platform of the All Progressives Congress in a merger of opposition parties and political groups against the Peoples Democratic Party and incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.