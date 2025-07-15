Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed London for Nigeria alongside members of the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu....

They are accompanying the remains of the former Nigerian leader, who died on Sunday in the United Kingdom, for burial later today in Daura, Katsina State.

Other members of the Federal Government delegation dispatched by President Tinubu have also left London for Nigeria to attend the funeral.

The remains of the former President will be received on arrival at the Katsina airport by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from where it will be flown to Daura by Helicopter at noon,

He is expected to be buried at his private residence in Daura where a grave has been prepared by grave diggers and members of his family.

Security has been beefed up in and around the residence expected to host dozens of African leaders, former Nigerian Leaders, Governors, National Assembly members and membders of the diplomatic corp.

The former Military Head of State and two term President, Muhammadu Buhari, died in a London Hospital on Sunday after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.

He was aged 82 and will be buried with full Military Honours.