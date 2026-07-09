A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola has fined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), governorship candidate for the 2027 Adamawa governorship election, Omar Suleiman, ₦3 million for placing campaign posters on public infrastructure across the state capital in violation of the state’s environmental regulations. The ruling was delivered by Chief…...

A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Yola has fined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), governorship candidate for the 2027 Adamawa governorship election, Omar Suleiman, ₦3 million for placing campaign posters on public infrastructure across the state capital in violation of the state’s environmental regulations.

The ruling was delivered by Chief Magistrate Musa Adamu of Chief Magistrate Court No. 2 during proceedings initiated by the Adamawa State Ministry of Environment, the Adamawa State Urban Planning Board and the Attorney-General of Adamawa State.

The court held that although the complaint was initially filed as a criminal matter, it would instead be treated as an administrative proceeding, noting that the defendant was not arraigned, no charge was read and no plea was taken because he was absent from court.

Counsel to the ADC Governorship candidate, Barr. Bala Sanga, who addressed journalists after the proceedings, explained that the court determined the matter was administrative rather than criminal. He said the court consequently imposed a ₦3 million administrative fine for the unlawful placement of campaign posters on public facilities.

The case stemmed from allegations that campaign posters belonging to the ADC governorship candidate were displayed on public structures, including the Unity Flyover, Jippu-Jam Roundabout in Yola and the Mai Doki Roundabout in Jimeta, contrary to the Executive Order regulating outdoor advertisements and protecting public infrastructure.

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The ruling is expected to serve as a warning to political actors ahead of the 2027 electioneering campaign, as authorities insist that political activities must be conducted in accordance with environmental and urban planning regulations.