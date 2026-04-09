A High Court in Adamawa State has ordered the suspension of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) congresses scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026. The order was issued by Justice Ahmed Isah of High Court No. 6 in Yola, pending the determination of a case before the court. The matter has…...

A High Court in Adamawa State has ordered the suspension of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) congresses scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The order was issued by Justice Ahmed Isah of High Court No. 6 in Yola, pending the determination of a case before the court.

The matter has been adjourned to April 15, 2026, for continuation of hearing.

Sources indicate that the case concerns alleged irregularities in the process leading up to the congresses, including issues related to party leadership structures and compliance with the party’s constitutional provisions.

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The development has introduced fresh uncertainty into the ADC’s internal politics in Adamawa State.

As of the time of filing this report, ADC officials in the state have yet to issue an official statement on the ruling.

However, party stakeholders are expected to comply with the court order while awaiting further legal proceedings.