The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dissolved the State Executive Council, directing all Commissioners and Special Advisers to hand over to Permanent Secretaries or the most Senior officers in their Ministries with immediate effect.

Governor Fubara gave the directive on Thursday, following a recent meeting with President Bola Tinubu and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Sunday.

The meeting follows heightened political tension in the state and a recent impeachment move against the Governor, as President Tinubu intervenes to ease the crisis.

After the State House meeting, Wike expressed optimism that the prolonged political crisis in Rivers State is approaching a lasting resolution, following what he described as a decisive intervention by President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja after inspecting ongoing projects in the FCT, Wike emphasised that President Tinubu is a unifying figure whose leadership is key to resolving tensions between the state’s executive and legislative arms.

He said, “I believe that by the grace of God, this will be the last time the president will be bothered with this issue and that this will be the last time the Rivers people will need to hear this kind of discord.”

Highlighting the authority of the president’s guidance, Wike added, “The president is the father of the nation, and when a father speaks, his children must listen and do the needful to ensure peace and progress.”