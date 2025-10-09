The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s nomination during the Council’s meeting at the Presidential V...

The National Council of State has unanimously approved the appointment of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented Amupitan’s nomination during the Council’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to fill the vacancy created by the exit of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who served as INEC Chairman from 2015 to October 2025.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga,on Thursday, October 9, Tinubu noted that Amupitan, a Professor of Law from Kogi State in the North-Central region, is the first person from the state to be nominated for the position.

He also described the nominee as “apolitical and eminently qualified” to lead the electoral body.

The Council unanimously endorsed the nomination, with Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, describing Amupitan as “a man of integrity whose wealth of experience will strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process.”

In line with constitutional provisions, President Tinubu is expected to forward Amupitan’s name to the Senate for confirmation.

Amupitan, 58, hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. He is a Professor of Law and the current Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos.

He also serves as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.