Betta Edu at 39: An Enigma of Public Service, Transformational Impact, Compassionate Humanitarianism, and Global Leadership

“Men do not shape destiny; destiny produces the man for the hour.”- Fidel Castro.

At 39, energetic, academically fortified, enterprising, and imbued with youthful zeal, Dr Betta Edu stands as one of the brightest examples of destiny-shaping leadership.

Her trajectory through medicine, governance, humanitarian work, and politics has consistently reflected excellence, maturity, and compassion, proving that she was indeed produced by destiny for Nigeria, her generation, the globe and humanity.

It is impossible to recount Dr Edu’s enchanting public service journey without mentioning her deep love for the vulnerable, the poor, and the downtrodden. She is a beacon of hope for the masses, adored for her empathy, and admired for her capacity to deliver.

Millions of Nigerian youths are inspired daily by her inner strength, innovative mind, and undaunted commitment to the Nigerian project!

A Young Woman of Distinction

Moments of reflection, such as birthdays, often call for brevity, but how does one summarise the achievements of a woman whose record already outpaces her age?

At 39, Dr Edu embodies feminine strength, candour, and grace. Her soul of kindness shines through in every role she has occupied, as a youth mentor, medical doctor, administrator, party leader, and Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Those who witnessed her early energy and competence were unsurprised when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed her Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in 2023.

She rose above the fray, delivering on the enormous mandate of providing succour to the poor and victims of humanitarian crises under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Till today, she remains a passionate voice for the vulnerable and a staunch supporter of the Tinubu administration. For her, “Renewed hope is possible; it’s only a gold going through the furnace; the benefits will soon be evident to all; trust the process”

Blessed with intellect, strength, and an unyielding spirit of patriotism, Dr Edu embodies the perfect blend of brilliance and resilience. A devoted Nigerian patriot, she holds a steadfast faith in the nation’s promise and the administration’s resolve to restore Nigeria’s greatness.

Despite her personality, she is humble, approachable, soft-spoken, detribalized, and unassuming. These qualities have earned her admiration from colleagues, subordinates, and citizens alike.

From her days as Special Adviser, Director General and Commissioner for Health in Cross River State, to serving as APC National Woman Leader, and then as Minister, she has consistently shown the “Midas touch”, leaving an indelible mark on every position, with passion visible to the blind.

Her results in humanitarian work remain benchmarks of purposeful, result-oriented leadership.

A different breed of leader, considering her age, Dr Edu’s achievements are extraordinary.

She perfectly embodies the Yoruba saying, “Oyato patapata laarin awon elegbe re,” which means “she stands out remarkably among her peers.” Every chapter of her journey affirms this, painting the picture of a woman marked by distinction, one whose path radiates grace, excellence, and extraordinary impact.

John Quincy Adams’ timeless words capture her essence: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader.” By this measure, Dr Edu is not just a leader; she is an inspiration to a generation.

Her leadership has extended beyond Nigeria’s borders. She is an ambassador of the United States (State of Arkansas). At the 2023 Hague meeting of the Rabat Process on Migration, Youth, and Development, Dr Edu skillfully presented Nigeria’s position, winning accolades from diplomats and stakeholders.

Similarly, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, she secured high-level engagements that advanced Nigeria’s humanitarian and poverty eradication agenda.

Her commitment went far beyond policy advocacy. She personally reached out to volatile and hard-to-access communities, including IDP camps in Borno, Benue, and Niger States, as well as vulnerable settlements in Makoko and Agboyi-Ketu, Lagos. She also visited conflict-affected areas of Zamfara, bringing with her not just relief materials, but hope, compassion, and a reassuring sense of government presence.

“The goal is to lift every citizen, wherever they may be, out of poverty and humanitarian crises. We will work tirelessly to close every gap, ensuring no Nigerian is left behind. Our mission is to strengthen the social safety net and pull millions of our people out of poverty,” she said.

Dr Edu first gained national recognition during her NYSC posting to Government House Clinic, Calabar, where she distinguished herself with diligence. By 2015, she became one of the youngest Special Advisers in Nigeria at the time, later rising to pioneer Director-General of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and subsequently Commissioner for Health and Chairman of the Forum of all Commissioners of Health in Nigeria.

Her national prominence grew when she was first selected as the youngest member of the APC National Reconciliation Committee and then elected APC National Woman Leader in 2022, championing youth and women’s empowerment before her elevation to Minister in 2023.

Dr Edu is a Leadership Harvard-certified Medical Doctor with an MBBS from the University of Calabar, a Postgraduate Diploma and MSc in Public Health in Developing Countries from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) from Texila American University.

A proud daughter of Cross River State and a global citizen from Nigeria, Dr Edu has garnered widespread respect and admiration, earning more than 800 national and international merit awards over the years.

From first Class traditional rulers in the North, including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Shehu of Borno, and the Emir of Kano; to revered monarchs in the South such as the Ooni of Ife, the Alake of Egbaland, the Obi of Onitsha, and the esteemed Obong of Calabar from her home state, Nigeria’s royal institutions have shown unwavering support for her Renewed Hope programmes across the nation.

Among international diplomats, she is widely celebrated for her compassion, vision, and drive. Her approach to diplomacy goes beyond protocol, emphasising human connection, mutual respect, and sustainable solutions. She has become a trusted voice in global conversations on peacebuilding, international cooperation, and development, often bridging divides where others see only barriers.

At 39, Dr Betta Edu is not merely marking another year; she is celebrating milestones, God’s grace, and impact. For over a decade, she has given herself selflessly to public service, planted love and affection in the hearts of many, and inspired countless youths.

Her 39th birthday is a reminder that true leadership is not measured by age but by service, vision, and humanity.

Happy birthday to my boss, Dr Betta Edu. May the joy, hope, and compassion you share with others return to you in abundance.

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, ANIPR, FMBI, Abuja.