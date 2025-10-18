The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a stern warning to public universities yet to commence their 2025 admission processes, cautioning that they risk losing their candidates to other institutions if they fail to meet the official deadlines. In a statement released on Saturd...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a stern warning to public universities yet to commence their 2025 admission processes, cautioning that they risk losing their candidates to other institutions if they fail to meet the official deadlines.

In a statement released on Saturday, October 18 JAMB reminded all institutions that the timeline for the 2025 admissions was agreed upon during the annual Policy Meeting on Admissions held on July 18, and chaired by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

According to the resolutions reached at the meeting, all public universities were expected to submit their first-choice admission recommendations by September 30, while private universities have until October 31. The full timeline for the 2025 admission cycle is as follows:

Public Universities: Admission closes October 31

Private Universities: Admission closes November 30

Polytechnics & Colleges of Education: Admission closes December 31

“These timelines were established to promote a structured and predictable academic calendar across all tertiary institutions, ensuring a smooth and transparent admission process,” the statement read.

Despite these clear directives, JAMB noted with concern that several public universities have not submitted any candidate data through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) — the platform mandated for processing all tertiary admissions in Nigeria.

The defaulting institutions include: Northwest University, Kano, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Benue State University, Makurdi, Abdulkadir Kure University, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo, Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, Funtua

JAMB urged the institutions to begin their admissions immediately, stressing that continued inaction would result in the automatic reassignment of their unprocessed candidates to other institutions that have complied with the schedule.

The Board reiterated its commitment to ensuring transparency, fairness, and efficiency in Nigeria’s tertiary admissions process, adding that institutions must align with national efforts to restore order to the academic calendar disrupted by years of irregular admission cycles.