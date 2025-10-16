The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has condemned a viral publication by a popular news outlet suggesting that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has ceased to be a prerequisite for admission into a tertiary institution, describing it as “fallacious and malicious informati...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has condemned a viral publication by a popular news outlet suggesting that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination has ceased to be a prerequisite for admission into a tertiary institution, describing it as “fallacious and malicious information”.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Fabian Benjamin, the Head, JAMB Public Affairs and Protocols, made available to TVC on Thursday.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to fallacious information published by Phonix.browser.com on 16th October, 2025, stating that ‘JAMB is no longer a prerequisite for admission into tertiary institutions in Nigeria’.

“We wish to categorically state that the information is malicious and preposterous, as Hon. Minister of Education Dr Mauruf Alausa has at no point made such a pronouncement.”

“The misquoted statement, ‘Renewed Hope in Action: Federal Government Streamlines Admission Requirements to Expand Access to Tertiary Education, ‘ was a part of the federal government’s efforts to increase access to tertiary education in Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the general public to disregard the unfounded information and take note that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) shall continue to discharge its statutory duties in line with its enabling laws,” the statement concluded.