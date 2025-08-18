Sabrina, a housemate in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, has revealed that she was prevented from returning to the reality show despite being declared medically fit....

The 32-year-old had informed fellow contestants on Monday that she was stepping away to seek medical treatment after battling illness for several days. Organisers confirmed her departure in a statement, noting that the decision was reached after consultations with Big Brother and the on-site medical team.

However, speaking during an Instagram Live session on Sunday, Sabrina disclosed that she had undergone a series of medical tests and was told by doctors that she was fine — a verdict that gave her hope of rejoining the competition.

“After exiting, I was transported to a hospital and examined by a gynaecologist. On Tuesday, I was told all results were unremarkable. Nothing was wrong with me. I was elated because I believed it meant I would be on my way back,” she said.

She explained that she was kept in isolation for five days without access to her phone or media, waiting for clearance to return.

“On Friday, I received what I consider one of the most excruciating calls of my life. On the call, I was told, ‘I have the unfortunate task of telling you that you would no longer be returning to the show,’” she added.

Sabrina said she still longs to continue her BBNaija journey and misses her fellow housemates, especially Kola.

“I don’t think my journey has ended. I miss Kola as much as he misses me, I miss the lights, I miss diary sessions, I haven’t worn half of the clothes I brought in,” she said.