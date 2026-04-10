Five members of the National Forest Guard, including their commander, were this morning killed by armed bandits when the hoodlums stormed Nuku community in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state. ‎ ‎It was gathered that the suspected terrorists also destroyed motorcycles of the forest guards and burned down…...

Five members of the National Forest Guard, including their commander, were this morning killed by armed bandits when the hoodlums stormed Nuku community in the Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.



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‎It was gathered that the suspected terrorists also destroyed motorcycles of the forest guards and burned down several buildings in the community.

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‎It was also gathered that the patrol vehicles of the police in the area were set ablaze during the attack.

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‎Some members of the community said that the area has been thrown into confusion and panic as a result of the incident leading to villagers running helter skelter in search of safe abode.

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‎The Kwara state police command in a release signed by Public relations officer Adetoun Ejire confirmed the attack adding that tactical and intelligence driven operation has commenced to track down the attackers.

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‎Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state in a release signed by his special adviser on media, Bashir Adigun said that he received with heavy heart the death of five forest guards as they repelled a midnight attack on their position in Nuku community of Kaiama Local Government Area.

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‎The Governor, who commended their bravery and patriotism, said that action saw the forest guards fiercely neutralising dozens of the terrorists during the unfortunate incident.

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‎He says the incident again underscores the threats that the terrorists pose to the local communities and urges the military high command to tweak their strategies in the fight against the bad faith actors.

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‎”I commend the efforts of the security agencies in this theatre and urges them to do more,” he says.

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‎”Nothing can truly compensate for the ultimate sacrifice that the fallen guards have made on our behalf. Our sincere condolences go to the families and communities of the forest guards. They will forever remain our heroes.

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‎”We are, nevertheless, committed to supporting their families. I pray that Almighty God repose their beautiful souls and give us victory over these terrorists.”

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‎The Governor has meanwhile constituted the Kwara State Security Strategy Committee comprising Kwara-born retired military generals and top security officers.

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‎The committee consists of retired Major General GA Wahab (chairman); Maj. Gen. Yemi Abidoye; Maj-Gen. Abubakar Ndalolo; Rear Admiral Aliyu Lawal; Air Commodore ASA Buhari; AIG Aderemi Opadokun; and Lt. Col. WA Lawal.

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‎Permanent Secretary (General Services) Shuaib Abdulganiyu (fcia) will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

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‎The Governor is scheduled to meet with the committee later today, Friday April 10, for their inaugural meeting.