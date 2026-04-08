The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, has strongly condemned the heinous and senseless banditry attacks that occurred in Erena Bagna and Yelwa communities of Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, which led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and destruction of property…...

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, has strongly condemned the heinous and senseless banditry attacks that occurred in Erena Bagna and Yelwa communities of Shiroro Local Government Area of the State, which led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and destruction of property as well as displacement of people of the affected communities.

Reports indicate that heavily armed bandits invaded the affected communities in large numbers, shooting sporadically, setting houses ablaze, and causing panic among residents.

Alhaji Usman described the attacks as barbaric, inhumane and a direct affront to the peace and security efforts of the present administration. He expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate incident and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the entire people of Shiroro Local Government Area.

“The Government of Niger State is deeply pained by this tragic development. These mindless acts of violence against innocent citizens are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We share in the grief of the affected families and assure them that Government stands firmly with them in this difficult time,” the SSG stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured Nigerlites that the State Government is working in close collaboration with security agencies to intensify operations aimed at flushing out criminal elements from all parts of the State.

Alhaji Usman called on residents to remain calm, vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will aid ongoing operations.

He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the administration of Farmer Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, to safeguarding lives and property across Niger State.

“Government will not relent in its efforts to restore lasting peace and ensure that perpetrators of these dastardly acts are brought to justice,” he added.