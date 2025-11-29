Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, Ojibara of Bayagan, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. ‎ ‎It was learnt that the monarch was kidnapped this morning in his farm although details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the t...

Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, Ojibara of Bayagan, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

‎

‎It was learnt that the monarch was kidnapped this morning in his farm although details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

‎

‎Residents said the attack happened suddenly, leaving the community in fear and confusion.

This has triggered fresh concerns over the worsening insecurity plaguing some communities in the state.

‎

‎Police is yet to confirm the incident.

‎

‎