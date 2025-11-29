Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted a traditional ruler, Ojibara of Bayagan, Oba Kamilu Salami, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.
It was learnt that the monarch was kidnapped this morning in his farm although details surrounding the incident remain sketchy as of the time of filing this report.
Residents said the attack happened suddenly, leaving the community in fear and confusion.
This has triggered fresh concerns over the worsening insecurity plaguing some communities in the state.
Police is yet to confirm the incident.