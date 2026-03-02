Francis Orbih has been re-elected as President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for a third consecutive term. Orbih emerged unopposed at the federation’s elective congress held on Monday, March 2, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. He secured all 13 votes cast. Adamu Alha...

Francis Orbih has been re-elected as President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for a third consecutive term.

Orbih emerged unopposed at the federation’s elective congress held on Monday, March 2, at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. He secured all 13 votes cast. Adamu Alhaji Lawan was also elected unopposed as Vice President.

In his acceptance speech, Orbih congratulated the newly elected board members and expressed confidence in their collective ability to advance the sport.

“There is a lot of work to be done. We have had humble achievements in the past. It is time for us to build on what we have achieved and consolidate to take the Federation to greater heights,” Orbih said.

He called for unity and collaboration among stakeholders, stressing that the responsibility of developing badminton in Nigeria must be shared.

“I am counting on all of you to have your hands on deck because I cannot do it alone. Let us join hands to take the Federation to a level where we’ll be the envy of other sporting federations in Nigeria. We have work to do whatever you can contribute to the growth and development of the Federation,” he added.

During the inauguration of the new board, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, congratulated Orbih and the board members for conducting what he described as a crisis-free election.

Dikko urged the re-elected president to consolidate on the gains recorded during his previous tenures and intensify efforts to further develop the sport over the next four years.

“Orbih has done well and deserves to be re-elected. He has taken on a huge responsibility by presenting himself for the presidency of the BFN, and he has no choice but to continue his good work,” Dikko said.