Babcock University has alerted its students to a fraudulent notice circulating on campus, which falsely demands a payment of ₦250,000 as a SIWES Programme Support Fee between October 5 and 19, 2025.

In an official statement, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Marketing & Communications, described the notice as “FAKE, FRAUDULENT, and ILL-MOTIVATED.”

He clarified that the document does not bear his signature and did not originate from him or the university’s Department of Marketing & Communications.

Dr. Suleiman condemned the actions of the perpetrators, saying their intent is to “deceive unsuspecting students and their parents.” He urged students, parents, and guardians not to fall prey to the scam or make any payments into unauthorized accounts.

The statement reads: “The attention of my office has been drawn to a fraudulent notice titled: NOTICE TO POST-SIWES STUDENTS, currently circulating among Babcock University students, demanding the payment of #250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) as SIWES Programme Support Fee between October 5 and 19, 2025.

“I wish to categorically state that: The said notice is FAKE, FRAUDULENT, and ILL-MOTIVATED.

“The document does not bear my signature, which immediately calls its authenticity and credibility into question.

“It did not originate from me nor from the Department of Marketing & Communications, and therefore, should be completely disregarded.

“I strongly condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the fraudulent individuals behind this malicious act whose intent is to deceive unsuspecting students and their parents.

“Students, parents, and guardians are warned not to fall prey to such deceptive messages or make any payments into unauthorized accounts.”