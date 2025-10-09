The University of Ibadan has secured the top spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 in Nigeria, beating Covenant, which previously held the position in 2025.

The ranking, which evaluates universities across various performance metrics, placed the Ibadan-based institution ahead of other leading Nigerian universities, reaffirming its position as a leader in higher education.

A significant shift in the global higher education landscape was evident in the 2026 list, which was compiled from an enormous global data pool. This research base included survey responses collected from over 108,000 scholars and an analysis of 18.7 million research publications that generated more than 174.9 million citations.

THE rankings also show the strength of individual institutions. UNILAG is ranked highest in quality research, scoring 66.7.

UI previously held fourth position in 2025 to emerge as Nigeria’s best in the 2026 ranking. It dethroned Covenant University, which was the best university in 2024 and 2025.

Read Also

BUK is ranked as the best Nigerian university in terms of international outlook, while Covenant has the highest industry score, indicating its top connection to industries.

Out of 51 Nigerian institutions featured in THE 2026 ranking, only UI and UNILAG fall between 801–1000; BUK, CU, and Landmark University fall between 1001–1200; while five schools—Ahmadu Bello University, Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, University of Nigeria—stand globally between 1201–1500.

Full list below:

  1. University of Ibadan (801–1000)
  2. University of Lagos (801–1000)
  3. Bayero University (1001–1200)
  4. Covenant University (1001–1200)
  5. Landmark University (1001–1200)
  6. Ahmadu Bello University (1201–1500)
  7. Federal University of Technology, Minna (1201–1500)
  8. University of Ilorin (1201–1500)
  9. University of Jos (1201–1500)
  10. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (1201–1500)
  11. Babcock University (1501+)
  12. Delta State University, Abraka (1501+)
  13. Ekiti State University (1501+)
  14. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (1501+)
  15. Federal University of Technology, Akure (1501+)
  16. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (1501+)
  17. Federal University Oye-Ekiti (1501+)
  18. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (1501+)
  19. Lagos State University (1501+)
  20. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (1501+)
  21. Obafemi Awolowo University (1501+)
  22. University of Benin (1501+)
  23. University of Calabar (1501+)
  24. University of Port Harcourt (1501+)
  25. Admiralty University of Nigeria
  26. Akwa Ibom State University
  27. Al-Hikmah University
  28. Augustine University
  29. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti
  30. Bauchi State University, Gadau
  31. Bayelsa Medical University
  32. Baze University
  33. Bells University of Technology
  34. Bowen University
  35. Evangel University, Akaeze
  36. Federal University of Lafia
  37. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
  38. Fountain University
  39. Godfrey Okoye University
  40. Igbinedion University, Okada
  41. Kaduna State University
  42. Lagos State University of Education
  43. Lagos State University of Science and Technology
  44. Lead City University
  45. Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria
  46. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  47. Redeemer’s University
  48. Rivers State University
  49. Thomas Adewumi University
  50. University of Cross River State
  51. University of Delta