The University of Ibadan has secured the top spot in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 in Nigeria, beating Covenant, which previously held the position in 2025.

The ranking, which evaluates universities across various performance metrics, placed the Ibadan-based institution ahead of other leading Nigerian universities, reaffirming its position as a leader in higher education.

A significant shift in the global higher education landscape was evident in the 2026 list, which was compiled from an enormous global data pool. This research base included survey responses collected from over 108,000 scholars and an analysis of 18.7 million research publications that generated more than 174.9 million citations.

THE rankings also show the strength of individual institutions. UNILAG is ranked highest in quality research, scoring 66.7.

UI previously held fourth position in 2025 to emerge as Nigeria’s best in the 2026 ranking. It dethroned Covenant University, which was the best university in 2024 and 2025.

BUK is ranked as the best Nigerian university in terms of international outlook, while Covenant has the highest industry score, indicating its top connection to industries.

Out of 51 Nigerian institutions featured in THE 2026 ranking, only UI and UNILAG fall between 801–1000; BUK, CU, and Landmark University fall between 1001–1200; while five schools—Ahmadu Bello University, Federal University of Technology, Minna, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, University of Nigeria—stand globally between 1201–1500.

Full list below: