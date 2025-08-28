The Department of the State Service (DSS) has filed 6 separate charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, against terror suspects in connection with the deadly attacks on the people of Yelwata village in Guma local government area of Benue state which left several people dead and others injured. Al...

The Department of the State Service (DSS) has filed 6 separate charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, against terror suspects in connection with the deadly attacks on the people of Yelwata village in Guma local government area of Benue state which left several people dead and others injured.

Although the 6 charges involved 9 suspects apprehended through intelligence gathering by DSS operatives, two of them are however charged with a four-count charge in relation to the Yelwata massacre.

They are Haruna Adamu and Muhammad Abdullahi of Awe local government area of Nassarawa state, who were alleged along with others still at large to have on June 13th, 2025, carried out attacks against the people of Abinsi and Yelwata village.

In another charge two other suspects Terkende Ashuwa and Amos Alede of Guma local government area of Benue State were charged with a three-count charge of allegedly carrying out reprisal attacks against the terror suspects, involved in Abinsi and Yelwata villages.

In the 3-count charge, the two suspects were accused of attending and participating in a meeting which led to the commission of acts of terrorism, destroying private property resulting in economic loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue State contrary to section 12 of the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act.

The DSS also accused the two defendants of knowingly rendering support and receiving material assistance of locally made guns and an AK-47 rifle from one Alhaji Uba for the commission of terrorism that led to the destruction of private property and loss of 12 cattle in Ukpam village, Benue state contrary to section 13 of the terrorism prevention Act.

In another charge, a 32-year-old woman Halima Haliru Umar of Faskari local government area of Kastina State was slammed with a 4-count charge of concealing information about one Alhaji Sani a suspected gun runner, bandit, and kidnapper which would have led to apprehending and preventing acts of terrorism contrary to section 6 of the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act

She was said to have in July 2025 rendered support for the commissioning of an act of terrorism by providing transportation of 302 rounds of AK-47 rifle live ammunition to bandits contrary to section 13 of the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act.

In another development, a 75-year-old man Nanbol Tali, and Timnan Manjo were also slammed with 4 4-count charges on allegations of engaging in buying and selling of two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles without out license at the rate of 3 million naira contrary to section 9 and punishable under 27 of the Firearms Act 2024.

They were accused of having a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle in their possession in Manju LGA of Plateau State.

They are also charged with buying 3 long-range revolver rifles at the rate of 60,000 naira each from one Chomo for resale to bandits

In a related development, Danjuma Antu of Jos North Plateau State was dragged to the court on a 5-count charge of unlawful possession of two locally fabricated pistols firearms capable of discharging 9mm ammunition caliber contrary to section 3 of the Firearms Act 2024 and punishable under section 27.

The DSS filed another 6-count charge against one Silas Iduh Oloche of Agatu LGA Benue state for unlawful possession of 18 firearms( grenades) without a license contrary to Section 3 and punishable under Section 27 of the Firearms Act.

He was said to have had on August 2nd, 2025 having 683 live rounds of 7.62mm ammunition contrary to Section 8 of the Firearms Act

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the trial of the suspects in the charges filed on Thursday August 28, 2025.